Malegaon Rape & Murder Case: Villagers Stage Massive Protest Demanding Death Penalty for the Accused

Thousands of people from Dongrale village staged a protest march on Thursday in Malegaon tehsil, calling for the death punishment for the young person accused of raping and killing a three-year-old girl. Starting in Ram Setu, the march descended into violence when the throng pushed its way inside the court premises. Angry demonstrators reportedly tried to break through the court gate by throwing stones and shoes at it. Images that have gone viral on social media depict hundreds of protesters rushing the property while yelling slogans and calling for the accused to be executed right away. Police used moderate lathi-charge to separate the throng and restore order as the situation started to get out of control.

Malegaon Dongrale Village: Public Fury Over Toddler's Rape-Murder – Protesters Storm Court, Demand Immediate Hanging of Accused pic.twitter.com/WME78UqupE — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 21, 2025

The region has been outraged by the horrific occurrence, in which the minor was allegedly raped and then killed by stone bludgeoning. In relation to the crime, one suspect has been taken into custody. Roads have been blocked for several days by locals and the victim's relatives, demanding that the accused be given the death penalty as soon as possible.

Malegaon, Maharashtra: Thousands of people in Dongrale village, Malegaon tehsil, have taken out an outrage march demanding the death penalty for the youth accused of brutally murdering a 3-year-old girl. The protest started from Ram Setu and is currently heading towards the… pic.twitter.com/YtwHQzQk74 — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2025

When the accused was brought before the Malegaon court earlier, tensions had escalated. Outside, a sizable gathering of local ladies demanded that the accused be turned over to them by the police. Heavy security was put in place both inside and outside the court to protect the accused and uphold law and order after their protest caused disruption. Police stated the investigation is still underway, and they have promised to take all necessary legal steps to guarantee that the offender receives severe punishment.