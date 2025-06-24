Malegaon Sugar Factory Election Result 2025: Ajit Pawar-Led Panel Ahead in Early Trends as Counting of Votes is Underway

The votes for the Malegaon Sugar Factory election are being counted today. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is currently leading in the Class B category. The factory has over 19,000 registered voters, and voter turnout was recorded at 88.48%. Of the 90 candidates contesting the election, 21 directors will be elected by the voters today (June 24), adding prestige and significance to this contest.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes began at 9 am today (June 24), with heavy police deployment at the counting centre due to the high-profile candidates involved in the contest. The counting is taking place at the administrative building in Baramati.

Four Panels Are in the Fray:

The Neelkantheshwar Panel, led by Ajit Pawar

The Baliraja Bachao Panel, led by Sharad Pawar and Yugendra Pawar

The Cooperative Rescue Panel, led by Chandrarao Taware

The Hardworking Farmers Panel, representing farmers’ organisations

The tight contest has made it a high-stakes battle, and all eyes are on who will wear the victory garland.

In the Class A category, a voter turnout of 88.48% was recorded between 7 am and 6 pm. A total of 12,862 men and 4,434 women cast their votes, bringing the total to 17,296 out of 19,549 eligible voters.

In the Class B category, the turnout was an even higher 99.02%, with 99 men and 2 women out of 102 registered voters exercising their franchise.