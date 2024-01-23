Man Abducted in Mumbai Suburb Rescued in Nagpur, 5 Detained

A 22-year-old man, Aditya Tiwari, who was kidnapped last week from Koparkhairane, was rescued by police in Nagpur. Five individuals have been detained in connection with the case. Tiwari, who had recently moved to Dombivali from Nagpur, was allegedly abducted on January 14 while getting a tattoo removed at a shop in Koparkhairane. An investigation revealed that Tiwari had borrowed money in Nagpur but failed to repay it before relocating.

The kidnappers were waiting outside the shop, a car came near the shop and called Aditya. When Adiya went near the car, one person came out of the car and forcefully put Adiya inside the car. After the incident, a case of kidnapping was registered at Koparkhairane police station under section 365 of IPC. In the investigation it was revealed that Adiya had come to Dombivali and stayed at his relative’s home for the past few days. According to police, the victim had taken money in Nagpur and did not return before coming to Dombivali. Police suspected that kidnapping could be the reason to recover the money. A police official from Koparkhairane police station informed that a team was sent to Nagpur and safely rescued Adiya and also detained five persons. “We have brought them for further investigation,” said the official. He added that they are investigating how kidnappers came to know about Aditya's exact whereabouts.



