Man accused of colleague's murder 30 years ago arrested in Punjab

A man who had been evading arrest for nearly three decades following an alleged murder of one of his colleagues in Navi Mumbai has been apprehended in Punjab, according to a police official's statement on Monday.

Tanker driver Kashmira Singh Ajit Singh was bludgeoned to death on November 12, 1994 and a police probe zeroed in on three persons, he said. One person has held while another had died in the interim, whereas accused Bittusingh Majbi had absconded. We recently found out he was living in Amritsar under a new name, he said.

A team from Panvel police reached Punjab and with the help of their counterparts in the northern state, Majbi was held, he added.