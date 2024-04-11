Man Allegedly Kills Sister's Office Colleague After Her Intoxication-Related Assault

A 28-year-old man, Lokendra Kishore Singh, was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister's colleague, Niketkunal Vijayakumar Singh, 28, on April 3.Niketkunal and Lokendra's sister, who worked at the same company, attended a party with colleagues on the night of April 3. The sister, allegedly intoxicated, decided to stay at Niketkunal's residence. t. While she was fast asleep under the influence of alcohol, Niketkunal allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl informed about this incident to the accused Lokendra Kishore Singh (age 28, resident of Wakad, native of Rajasthan).

Lokendra was enraged by this and went to Niketkunal's residence with a brick. The accused and the victim had a heated argument and Lokendra smashed Niketkunal's head with a brick that he had hidden in his shirt. Niketkunal was severely injured in the attack and was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he received treatment and was later discharged. Meanwhile, Niketkunal was afraid that a case of rape would be filed against him and he would be defamed; hence, after coming home from the hospital, Niketkunal tried suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan and strangulating marks were also visible around his neck. Accordingly, the police registered a case of suicide and sent the body for post-mortem. However, after further investigating the case, it was revealed that Niketkunal died due to a head injury. Accordingly, a thorough investigation was conducted by the police and the murder came to light. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed while further investigation is underway.