Man arrested for allegedly forging Devendra Fadnavis' signature to transfer MSEDCL engineer

Maharashtra Cyber Department has apprehended the accused who signed the name of the Deputy Chief Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and subsequently issuing a transfer order for an engineer employed at Mahavitaran.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, The accused had created a fake email ID in the name of OSD Vidhyadhar Mahale and sent this order to the concerned department. The accused called the engineers whose names were in this order and demanded money.

In this particular case, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has taken into custody the accused, Mohammed Iliyaas Yakub Memon, who hails from Miraj, Sangli. He was apprehended as a result of using the SIM card associated with his communication.