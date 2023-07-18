Man arrested for allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Buldhana

A 60-year-old man, allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl on the pretext of Rs 10 in a village under Buldhana Rural police station limits, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of molestation, POCSO, and the atrocity act, and the accused was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody on July 18.

The victim's mother has lodged a complaint with the Buldhana Rural Police. According to the reports, around noon, while the victim was on her way to the shop to buy sugar, the accused, identified as Abdul Shah Tukdu Shah, allegedly gave her Rs 10 and then proceeded to grab her hand with malicious intent. He forcibly dragged her into a sack and molested her. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Abdul Shah Tukdu Shah under sections of molestation, POCSO, and the Atrocity Act. The accused has been arrested and presented before the court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody on July 18, as confirmed by the police.