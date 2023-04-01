Man arrested for death threat to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

On Saturday, the Mumbai police reported that a man has been arrested in Pune in relation to the death threat message sent to Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction and MP.

The individual who was taken into custody is being interrogated by the police. According to Mumbai Police, the person used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, and his association with the gangster will be investigated.

"The accused person who was detained in Pune related to a threat message to Sanjay Raut used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. He will also be interrogated related to the threat message to actor Salman Khan. The accused's connection with the Bishnoi gang will also be probed," Mumbai Police said.

"Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police added.

The police are trying to trace the number from which Raut received the threat message