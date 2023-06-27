Man arrested for rape of mentally disabled girl in Nanded

In a distressing incident, a 30-year-old man named Rahul Chandoji Waghmare was apprehended by the police on Monday for the rape of a 13-year-old girl with mental disabilities. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ardhapur police station. The perpetrator lured the girl with the promise of a fruit-flavoured lollipop before committing this heinous act.

According to the police, Rahul lured the girl to a sugarcane field near the village with the promise of a fruit-flavoured lollipop and carried out his heinous plan on Sunday afternoon. As soon as the girl's father learned about the incident, he lodged a complaint at the police station. Consequently, a case was registered against Rahul under the stringent POCSO Act. Under the guidance of Assistant Superintendent of Police Gauhar Hasan, Police Inspector Hanumant Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Kapil Agalave, and their colleagues successfully apprehended Rahul.