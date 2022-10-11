Man arrested for stabbing estranged wife at Churchgate station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 49-year old for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife at the Churchgate railway station on Sunday evening. The woman identified as Hema Naik (45), who was stabbed twice, is admitted to the hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

According to the GRP officers, the incident occurred at 4 pm when the couple was returning from a Shraad (a part of last rites). The accused, identified as Rohan Naik, is a welder by profession and stays in Palghar, and the woman had separated five months ago, after spending 20 years together after their marriage and having two children out of the marriage.

he couple had gone to Colaba to attend a relative's death anniversary. A lunch program had been organised and the couple's relatives were also in attendance. "During the event, an altercation broke out between Roshan and Hema's brother-in-law Ganesh Rathod, over issues including his treatment of Hema. Ganesh slapped Roshan twice. This infuriated Roshan who left the event," a police said.

Although Roshan left the spot, he waited at Churchgate station after buying a knife. As soon as Hema arrived at the station, Roshan stabbed her twice in her stomach. While he was fleeing, the parking staff at the platform, caught Roshan and arrested him.