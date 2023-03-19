Man arrested in Nalasopara for allegedly forcing women into sex racket, two women rescued

A 27-year-old man was apprehended by police in Nalasopara, Palghar district, Maharashtra. The arrest was made on March 15 by the Nalasopara unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTC).

"Acting on a tip-off that a man was forcing women into sex racket, the police laid a trap at Range Naka in Nalasopara and arrested him," senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the AHTC said.

Based on the information provided by him, the police conducted a raid at a local mall and rescued two women from the sex racket, he said.

An offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at Valiv police station against the accused, the police official said.