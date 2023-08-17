Man Booked for defaming society member's wife as 'porn star' in email

A Kondhwa resident has been charged with defaming a society member's wife by referring to her as a "pornstar" in an email sent to over 140 society members. The accused further escalated the situation by physically assaulting the woman's husband and issuing threats during a confrontation. The Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case in response to the incident.

According to reports, the complainant alleged that the accused circulated an offensive email to society members, targeting her appearance. Subsequently, when the aggrieved couple confronted the accused, he not only threatened them but also remained unapologetic about his actions.

Identified as Shekhar Babulal Dhotre, the accused faces charges under appropriate sections. The ongoing investigation seeks to address this alarming incident that has caused distress within the society.