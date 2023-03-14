Man booked for making derogatory remarks against BJP, Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena leaders on social media, police said. The case was filed at Mumbai's cyber police station after Shiv Sena leader, Snehal Kamble filed a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has booked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Yogesh Bhoir in a disproportionate assets case, an official said on Monday.The FIR against Bhoir was registered on Saturday after an open inquiry, the official added. As per the ACB, Bhoir allegedly had amassed assets of Rs 85.56 lakh when he was a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator, which was 449 per cent higher than his known sources of income.His Kandiavli residence was searched and he has been asked to join the probe in the DA case, the ACB official added.