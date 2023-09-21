Man booked for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

An official announced on Thursday that the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra had filed a complaint against a man for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl after befriending her on social media.

Between November 2022 and June 2023, accused Altaf Sheikh first allegedly coaxed the minor to share a few semi-nude photos of her with him. He then demanded more such pictures threatening to make the earlier one viral if she didn’t comply.

In response to the girl's complaint, the police on Wednesday filed a case against Sheikh under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354 (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made yet, said the official from Kharghar police station.