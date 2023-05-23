Man detained over will blast Mumbai soon threat tweet: Police

Mumbai Police has received a threat to blast the city on their official Twitter handle and launched the investigation which led to the detention of a man from Nanded in Maharashtra, an official said.

The tweet stating I am going to blast Mumbai very soon was posted by an unidentified person on Monday, the official said. The location of the user was traced to Nanded city in Marathwada region, around 625 km away from Mumbai, he said. The suspect was detained and the process to register an offence is underway, the official added.

