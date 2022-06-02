Man gets death sentence in Sakinaka rape-murder case

Dindoshi sessions court here on Thursday gave the death sentence to a man convicted in connection with the rape of a 30-year-old woman in Sakinaka in September 2021.

The woman had later passed away at the hospital. The convict, Mohan Chauhan, had raped the woman and inserted a rod in her private parts.

A 346-page chargesheet had been filed in the Sakinaka rape and murder case days after the incident.

The woman was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, where she succumbed to her injuries. The police said the accused had later confessed to the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor