Man held for attacking, injuring four policemen in Thane

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly assaulting and causing injuries to four policemen in Thane district, Maharashtra, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

The city police on Sunday arrested Aniket Mhatre, a resident of Alibag, for the attack that occurred on September 23, the official said. A trailer was on its way to Nhava Sheva around 10 pm on September 23, when three persons intercepted it at Mankoli Naka, beat up the driver and stole Rs 3,500 from him, sub-inspector Santosh Shinde said.

Two accused jumped out of the vehicle and escaped, while the third accused Mhatre proceeded towards Saket bridge in the trailer, he said. When the police came to the driver's rescue, Mhatre allegedly vandalised the trailer and threw broken pieces of glass at the police team and even bit some of them, the official said.

During the attack, four policemen sustained injuries, as mentioned by the official. A case has been registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in the commission of robbery), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty), and other pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, efforts are underway to locate the other two individuals involved in the incident.