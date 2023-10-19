Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in Palghar district

A 25-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been apprehended by the police on charges of allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from his neighborhood, as reported by an official on Thursday. Senior inspector Suresh Kadam of the Wada police station said that they are looking for another accused who is on the run.

The teenager and the accused both reside in a chawl and are acquainted with each other. They are employed in local factories in Wada. According to the official, the incident occurred when the girl was alone at her home on Wednesday, and the two accused reportedly raped her.

On her complaint, the police registered a rape case against the two men under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.