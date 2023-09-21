Man held from West Bengal for killing live-in partner in Bhiwandi

A man was held on Thursday from North Dinajpur area of West Bengal for allegedly murdering a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The decomposed remains of a 36-year-old woman, identified as Madhu Prajapati, were discovered in Ganesh Nagar. A murder case was registered in response to the presence of multiple wounds, as stated by Senior Inspector Rajendra Pawar of Kongaon police station.

A probe zeroed in on Shabbir Dilawar Sheikh, who was held from North Dinajpur in West Bengal. Sheikh and Prajapati stayed together and the former killed her since he suspected her character, he said.