Man takes control of MSRTC bus, saves 40 passengers

A young man's bravery saved the lives of 40 people on the MSRTC Udgir-Pune bus. On January 12, a young man named Sudhir Rane saved 40 passengers from drowning in the Ujani River near Pandharpur.

According to reports, the incident occurred between 10.30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the Solapur-Pune National Highway after the bus collided with a metal safety girder. The passengers were awakened by a loud boom and worried when they saw that the driver was unconscious.

Rane took charge of the bus at the time, relying on his prior experience, and slowed it using the handbrake, averting a major accident.

According to a local report, the bus driver, named Govind Suryavanshi, suffered a heart attack, fell unconscious, and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the incident. The bus would have fallen into the Ujani reservoir's backwater. Rane and other passengers later took the bus driver to a local hospital, where he is being treated, the report stated.