Pune: Man throws acid on wife in Hadapsar over family dispute

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Hadapsar, a man threw acid on his wife's face at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, driven by a persistent family dispute and frustration over a pending police complaint. The accused, identified as 35-year-old Srihari Babruvan Narwate from Kharosa in Latur district, targeted his wife, Anita Srihari Narwate, 31, a resident of Bhekrainagar in Hadapsar.

Anita and Srihari had been married for six years but had been grappling with ongoing conflicts, which ultimately led to Anita filing a police complaint against her husband. Consequently, she had been living separately from him.

The shocking incident occurred when the accused unexpectedly appeared at the hospital where Anita worked as a receptionist-cum-nurse and confronted her. In a fit of rage, he threw acid on her, demanding that she withdraw the police complaint. Anita sustained injuries in the attack.

The Hadapsar police station swiftly received a report from Anita regarding the incident, and the case is currently under investigation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Jadhav. Law enforcement authorities have initiated a manhunt to locate and apprehend the accused, who is now a fugitive.