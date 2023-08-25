Man touches fan in Mulund temple, dies of fatal shock

A 30-year-old man, wet from the rain, entered a temple in Mulund and was electrocuted on pulling a pedestal fan towards himself on Wednesday. The deceased, Nimish Bhinde, was a tailor. The police said he was visiting the Bal Rajeshwar Mahadev temple on LBS Marg to pray in the evening after fasting in Shravan. "He was wet and the floor too was wet, and he tried to pull a huge fan and he got an electric shock. He was rushed to Fortis hospital, where he was declared dead," a police officer said.

As it is the month of Shravan, when people fast and pray, the temple trust had organised a programme where bhajans were being sung and pooja was performed. A large crowd, including women and children, was in attendance and the floor was already wet as a result. Bhinde might have thought of moving the pedestal fan towards his side to help circulate the air better, said a police officer.He had visited the temple to perform seva. While trying to dismantle the fan, he fell down owing to the electric current and the fan fell on his chest. Shivam Ajith, who was present nearby, tried to help him but also ended up being electrocuted; fortunately, he was saved.

Bhinde's relatives and friends conducted his last rites on Thursday at MuktiDham on Dumping Road.Bhinde had a tradition of visiting the temple to offer his services after concluding his business at the shop - a practice he had diligently upheld for numerous years. Police Inspector Aditya Gawde from Mulund police station stated, "Preliminary information indicated Bhinde's death was caused by electric current at the temple.An Accidental Death Report was filed, and an investigation was ongoing. If negligence is discovered during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the person responsible."