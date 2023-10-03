Man wanted in murder case arrested during theft probe in Palghar

The Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district apprehended a 33-year-old man, who had been wanted in connection with a murder case from 2011. The police arrested Anuj Gangaram Chowgule on September 29 in connection with a theft reported in Virar, an official said.

The accused allegedly stole a gold chain from a senior citizen in Virar on September 25, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Crime Unit-III Virar said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was involved in more than 25 serious crimes in Mumbai, Satara, Palghar and the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The accused was allegedly a contract killer involved in case of murder, dacoity, thefts etc, the official said, adding that Chowgule was wanted in a case of murder registered with Mahabaleshwar police station in Satara in 2011.