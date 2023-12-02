Manager rapes Mexican woman DJ multiple times in Mumbai

The Mumbai police apprehended a 35-year-old man, who is also a DJ, on Friday for allegedly repeatedly raping a 31-year-old Mexican woman DJ. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the victim last week, as confirmed by an official from the Bandra police station.

As per the complaint, the accused raped the woman on several occasions since 2019. The woman currently lives in Mumbai and the accused is her manager, he said. The woman said in her complaint that she met the accused through social media in 2017. He allegedly sexually assaulted her at his home in Bandra in July 2019, after which he raped her on multiple occasions, the police official said.

The woman stated that the accused would coerce her by threatening to jeopardize her professional assignments if she resisted. Additionally, he allegedly engaged in blackmail by using intimate pictures. The victim reported that the accused sent inappropriate pictures and persisted in making sexual demands, even after his marriage to another woman in 2020, according to the official.

Based on her complaint, the police filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the accused, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.