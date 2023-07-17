Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, unemployment root cause of many problems

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the unemployment is the root of a lot of issues, andskill training is necessary to tackle this issue.

Speaking at a function organised in Thane, the Skill Development Minister said industries should set up skill training centres in factories and at construction sites to prepare the skilled manpower required for industries.

Lodha said the Maharashtra government will extend all the necessary cooperation by giving the requisite licenses. Unemployment is the root cause of many problems in India and to tackle this, skill training is necessary. If a youth has skills, his life will be happy. Therefore, entrepreneurs and industries need to unite with the government to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build ‘Skill India’,” Lodha said. In the first industry meeting, an MoU was signed for creating 1.27 lakh jobs.