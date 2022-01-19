Maniesh Paul, Shilpa Shetty take on 'Flip the Bottle' challenge

Maniesh Paul recent vlog on his YouTube channel traces the shoot and BTS of the finale for India's Best Dancer.

Taking the audience through his day and giving us a fully fun-packed insight, Maniesh Paul showcased the entertaining as well as emotional aspects of the shoot for India's Best Dancer Finale episode.

In one of the segments, Shilpa Shetty and Maniesh take on the flip bottle challenge. While Shilpa Shetty was flipping, Geeta Kapur who is the co-Judge along with Terrence Lewis commented on her skills "Ye kya hai Babes? Ye tune Pakda hai Bottle... haath me Taqat hai?"

Soon they shifted flipping the bottle from the table to the floor and it was hilarious to watch Maniesh and Shilpa compete in a funny way. However, after trying many times, when none of them was able to flip the bottle, a crew member comes and aces the same, making the audience laugh aloud.

With his Vlog, Maniesh took us through the bond the contestants, crew and the whole team of India's Best Dancer had formed during this season.

Currently, Maniesh is gearing up for the release of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by Dharma Productions also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor