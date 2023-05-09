Manipur violence: Maharashtra students from Manipur arrive at Mumbai

Students from Maharashtra who were stuck in the violence-hit areas of the north-eastern state of Manipur have been brought back to Mumbai by a special flight on Monday.The students left Guwahati around 4.30 pm for Mumbai, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister*s Office. After landing safely in Mumbai, the students looked visibly relieved and even posed for photographs with each other.While talking to ANI, a student Rohit who was stuck in Manipur said, "We want to thank Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The situation in Manipur was pretty bad, the internet was shut and there were firing."

One of the stranded students who were brought back to Mumbai from Manipur tells about the situation in the northeastern state when violence spiralled out of control a few days ago.Another student said, "Suddenly attacks started happening. There was open firing too. We witnessed everything in front of our eyes. There was CRPF security near the campus. Still, the students were very scared and everybody wanted to return to their home."On Sunday, CM Shinde interacted with stranded students from the state of Manipur. Shiv Sena released the video of Shinde talking with the students."The students thanked the Chief Minister for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe," the party said.Meanwhile, Air India extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday.