Manmad: Man lies on tracks as train passes over him

A shocking video has surfaced from Manmad railway station in Maharashtra. A seer was crossing the railway track towards Platform No. 4 when a train came in front of him. In such a situation, scared seer lied down on the tracks to save his life. In about 1 and half minute, 10 coaches of the train passed through the body of the seer, but fortunately he wasn't injured.

The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on Monday afternoon. Seeing the seer lying on the tracks, the driver of the superfast Humsafar Express also applied emergency brake of train. After the train stopped, a man pulled him off the rails