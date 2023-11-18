Manoj Jarange accuses Chhagan Bhujbal of inciting communal tensions in state

Chhagan Bhujbal adopted a confrontational stance towards the Maratha community during an OBC rally in Ambad, Jalna district. Bhujbal took a swipe at Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement, prompting a retaliatory response from Jarange. Tensions have escalated between the OBC and Maratha communities regarding reservation issues. In a significant development, Jarange has levied serious allegations against Chhagan Bhujbal, asserting that Bhujbal's aspirations for the chief ministerial position are fueling discord. Jarange has accused Bhujbal of attempting to incite communal tensions and create unrest in the state.

Addressing the media in response to Chhagan Bhujbal's statements, Manoj Jarange expressed his views, stating that those holding positions of power and entrusted with the state's leadership in constitutional roles seem to have forgotten the precedent set by Yashwantrao Chavan, who became the Chief Minister for political gains. Jarange criticized them for their efforts to create communal tensions in the state, highlighting concerns about how such actions align with their personal ambitions.

Continuing his remarks, Manoj Jarange emphasized that the Maratha community is committed to adopting a prudent approach. He conveyed, We are not inclined towards fostering communal unrest in the state. While seeking reservation for our community, it's evident that the OBC community has come to recognize that resorting to unfounded allegations and inciting conflicts will not lead to a constructive resolution. They now understand that providing evidence of the Maratha community's need for reservation is essential for a fair and just outcome.