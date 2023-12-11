Manoj Jarange accuses Chhagan Bhujbal of trying to trigger unrest between Marathas and OBC

Quota activist Manoj Jarange accused Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of attempting to sow discord by fostering a divide between the Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Jarange urged the public not to allow the NCP leader to fulfil his dream.

Jarange was addressing a rally at Ausa town in the Latur district. Victory in the fight for reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs is not far, said Jarange. We will have to win the fight. The community has been waiting for reservation for the last 70 years, he said.

Bhujbal should not vitiate the atmosphere because Marathas and OBCs extend a helping hand to each other whenever required and they live in harmony, said Jarange. The dream of the minister is to create a rift between the two communities and spark riots. People should not allow him to fulfil his dream, the activist said.

Appealing to members of the Maratha community to remain alert and have patience, he said, Over 150 members have been martyred in the fight for quota so far. We can't let their sacrifice go in vain. Stay away from addiction so that nobody can stop your progress. This way, the community will be known for its success in the world.

Jarange and Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, are embroiled in a heated verbal feud. The conflict escalated when the NCP minister opposed Jarange's request to include Marathas in the OBC category by categorizing them as Kunbis.

Jarange has been insisting on the issuance of Blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates for individuals belonging to the Maratha community. He has stipulated December 24 as the cutoff date for the state government to address his primary request for reservations in government employment and educational opportunities.