Manoj Jarange Criticises CM Devendra Fadnavis, Demands More Days for Maratha Reservation Fast at Azad Maidan

Maratha agitator, Manoj Jarange is marching towards Mumbai as he will be holding protest over Maratha reservation demands. On August 29 he will be holding protest on Azad Maidan ahead of which he strongly criticized state government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a Maratha community meeting in Narayangaon. He accused Fadnavis of deliberately insulting the Maratha community, Jarange expressed displeasure over the decision to allow only one day for the fast at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He said please don't taste maratha community's patience, you have to approve more days for the protest.

After paying homage to the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort, Jarange interacted with Maratha community at a meeting organized in Narayangaon. "I will fast at Azad Maidan to get reservation for the Maratha community. But the government is being evasive. If my Marathi youth gets even a single blow from a stick during the agitation, the government will have to pay the price," he sternly warned.

Jarange mentioned that the crowd at the Narayangaon meeting was the largest crowd in the agitation so far. "Maratha brothers from Pune and Nashik districts have always supported me. Now, even if the agitation in Mumbai drags on, the Maratha community from Pune district will stand firmly by my side and provide support in Mumbai," he said. Jarange highlighted the government's evasive approach as the reason for the Maratha community's outburst. "The Fadnavis government's plan is to eliminate the Maratha community. But we will not tolerate this insult," he said. A large number of Maratha community members were present at the meeting, which seemed to have given further strength to the agitation.