Manoj Jarange Demands to Know Why CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Not Concerned About Maratha Children

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday questioned why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who cares so much for his daughter does not show similar concern for the Maratha children and grant them reservation. Jarange, known for his hunger strikes advocating for Maratha community quotas in education and government jobs, was responding to Fadnavis's statement on Tuesday, where he mentioned delaying his move to the official CM residence in Mumbai until after his daughter's Class 10 exams.

"We saw a father's love for his daughter yesterday....if he has so much concern for his daughter, why doesn't he care for the children from the Maratha community?, said Jarange.

Jarange further questioned, "For your daughter's sake, you are not relocating to another bungalow just 500 meters away... so why can't you see the suffering of our children who take their own lives over poor exam results? Why doesn't the CM provide them with the reservation that is their rightful due?" He also accused the government of misleading the Dhangar community for a decade with false promises of reservation that never came to fruition.

