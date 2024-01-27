Manoj Jarange Ends Protest, Questions Chhagan Bhujbal's Response

In a dramatic turn of events, the Maharashtra government accepted all demands of activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and passed an ordinance at midnight granting reservation for the Maratha community. This move marks a significant victory for the community after months of protests led by Jarange.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as he announces an end to the protests today after the government accepted their demands. He will break his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/w3e6ve8wLx — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

This is not my victory, but the victory of the Marathas, declared Jarange in a press conference held early this morning. He addressed critics who doubted the movement's success, stating, Many said it wouldn't happen, that Mumbai wouldn't listen. But I made my word come true. Manoj Jarange announced the conclusion of his protest, stating that the program has ended after posing the question of what Chhagan Bhujbal will tell him. He emphasized that if any issues arise in the future, his party will continue to fight. Jarange asserted his readiness to resume fasting and return to Mumbai if necessary. He acknowledged the challenges in incorporating the provisions of Sagasoyre into the ordinance but affirmed their successful achievement. Jarange expressed confidence that the government would bear responsibility if any legal challenges arise, though he believed such challenges would not materialize, underscoring the passage of the law.

#WATCH | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands, in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ogLqes3wHL — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike for over a month, announced that he would break his fast by drinking juice offered by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is expected to arrive in Navi Mumbai shortly. He also expressed gratitude to the government for conceding to their demands. Our protest is now over, Jarange declared, while acknowledging the possibility of future challenges. If any problems arise again, this party will fight. We will fast again, we will come to Mumbai again.

However, Jarange emphasized that the government must bear responsibility if the ordinance is challenged in court. The law has been passed, he asserted, and the government will handle any legal issues.