Manoj Jarange Health Update: Activist Refuses Treatment, Condition Deteriorates with Nose Bleeding on 5th Day of Hunger Strike

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange is currently on a hunger strike to demand fulfillment of the Sagesoyare Ordinance (Close Relative). Jarange began the strike on Feb 10 and has been on strike for five days. This protest is taking a toll on Jarange's health, as he continues despite suffering from a bleeding nose. He has declined medical help.

Demand to include Sagesoyare Ordinance was accepted by govt but there was no implementation about it and that is the reason he again went on strike.

Manoj Jarange Patil raised a big fight for Maratha community to get reservation. Fasted many times. After that, he took the Maratha brothers with him and marched towards Mumbai. However, while Jarange Patil's march was still in Vashi, the state government accepted his demand for immediate relief. After accepting the demand, Jarange Patil decided to suspend the agitation. But Jarange Patil has once again gone on a hunger strike as Sage Soyre has not been implemented yet. Today is the fifth day of his fast. Since he has not taken even a single drop of food or water for five days, his condition has deteriorated.