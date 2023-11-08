Manoj Jarange issues fresh threat to Shinde govt on Maratha reservation

Activist Manoj Jarange asserted that in the past, Maratha leaders did not endorse reservation for the Maratha community. He also highlighted that there had been pressure from OBC (Other Backward Classes) leaders on the government for approximately 30 to 40 years, urging them not to grant reservation to the Marathas.

If we are not given reservation by December 24, we will disclose the names of these leaders, Jarange told reporters at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently undergoing treatment after ending his fast for the quota demand last week.

In response to the protests led by activist Manoj Jarange, the Maharashtra government has broadened the mandate of the Justice Sandip Shinde (retd) Committee. The committee was initially established to assess the feasibility of granting Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community. Among the demands of Jarange is that Marathas be given Kunbi certificates so that they can get reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Maharashtra minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said backdoor attempts to grant the reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category will be opposed. He further said facilities which the OBCs are getting should also be given to the Maratha community after they are added in the reservation category. The government should also give us jobs that they didn’t give in the past. We should get all the benefits that the OBC category gets today, including political benefit, he said.