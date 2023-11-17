Manoj Jarange lacks understanding when it comes to reservation issues: Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent leader representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, strongly emphasizes the need to protect the existing reservation for OBCs, which constitutes a significant majority. He expresses concern about potential compromises in OBC reservations. Bhujbal, who opposed the complete reservation for the Maratha community, issues a warning to Manoj Jarange Patil, cautioning him not to interfere with OBC reservations. During the OBC, Nomadic Reservation Bachao Elgar Rally in Ambad, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal takes a critical stance on Jarange Patil's fast, highlighting the importance of preserving OBC reservation rights.

Jarange lacks understanding when it comes to reservation issues, and Justice, sir, has to educate him about it. I might not have learned this in the fifth grade, but the judge took the initiative to explain it, asserted Bhujbal. He held Jarange Patil responsible for incidents of violence in the state and attacks on leaders' residences. Bhujbal expressed concern about leaders being prohibited from entering villages, describing it as a form of dictatorship. He questioned the imposition of restrictions on his movement within Maharashtra, stating, Is Maharashtra written on your seven bars?' Furthermore, Bhujbal warned the police to promptly remove boards installed in villages.

Reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme

Reservation is not a program aimed at removing poverty. We do not oppose Maratha reservation. There were 58 rallies in the state advocating for Maratha reservation. We were the first to support reservation for OBCs without causing harm. However, we did not resort to violence, such as burning anyone's house. While some MLAs and workers today failed to take a stand against it and chose to burn houses, we, as a stance, do not oppose reservation through legal means. It is important not to try to enter through the back door.

During the hunger strike, the police requested cooperation. Unfortunately, they were met with violence without understanding their appeal, leading to more than 70 policemen getting injured. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal raised questions about the biased portrayal of the situation, demanding an inquiry into the incidents where women policemen were attacked.