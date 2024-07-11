Manoj Jarange Patil Criticizes Maha Vikas Aghadi for Skipping All-Party Meeting on Maratha Reservation

Amid the ongoing debate about OBC and Maratha reservations, Manoj Jarange, a key leader of the Maratha movement, is calling on all MLAs to ensure that Marathas receive reservation under the OBC category. He is disappointed with the opposition, especially the Mahavikas Aghadi, for not participating in an all-party meeting to advocate for this cause. Jarange questions whether the Mahavikas Aghadi is opposed to granting reservation to the Marathas.

Political tensions in the state are rising over OBC and Maratha reservations. Manoj Jarange Patil is actively touring different places, hosting meetings to gather support for the Maratha reservation cause. On the other hand, OBC protestors have threatened to bring Mumbai to a standstill if the Sagesoyren Ordinance is passed. Despite the government organizing an all-party meeting, the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi opted not to attend, drawing criticism from Jarange.

Jarange stressed the importance of a unified position on the reservation issue, urging everyone to openly back the Maratha community's demand for OBC reservation. He criticized the opposition for their inconsistent actions, saying that society has shown its backwardness by resorting to protests. Jarange strongly stated that the Maratha community should receive reservation as part of the OBC category.

He announced plans to hold a community meeting after the 13th to decide on future actions. Jarange assured that any decisions made would respect the sentiments of the workers and that the fight for reservation would be handled differently. He made it clear that no disrespectful or inconvenient actions would be taken against the workers, and the strategy would be determined collectively. Manoj Jarange's unwavering stance highlights the ongoing struggle for Maratha reservation and the necessity for political unity in addressing this crucial matter.