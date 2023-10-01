Manoj Jarange-Patil kicks off statewide tour to intensify Maratha quota demand

Manoj Jarange-Patil, an activist from Jalna, Maharashtra, who has been leading the fight for reservations for the Maratha community, began a statewide tour on Saturday to push for this demand.

He started his journey in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna and plans to visit 13 districts in the first phase of his tour. The tour will conclude with a public rally in Antarwali Sarathi village on October 14, marking the end of the one-month ultimatum he gave the state government to finalize the process and announce reservations for the Maratha community.

On the first day of his tour, Patil attended an event in Ambad city. After that, he will visit several villages in the Jalna district, including Ghansawangi, Kumbhar Pimpalgaon, Partur, and Mantha. The tour will continue to Jintur, Parbhani, and Hingoli via the Mantha-Partur route.

Earlier in the week, Patil reiterated his demand for Maratha reservations, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the cause. He had previously undertaken an indefinite hunger strike, which concluded only after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged to address his demands.

He emphasized that he would persist in his efforts until the Maratha community secures reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.