Manoj Jarange-Patil to address public meeting in Kharadi

Manoj Jarange-Patil, is set to lead a public meeting today in Pune's Kharadi. Jarange-Patil, who had previously visited parts of western Maharashtra, set a December 24 deadline for resolving the Maratha reservation issue.Preparations for the Kharadi event include stage setup, crowd management, parking, lighting, and other logistics. The leader, Manoj Jarange Patil, had earlier conducted meetings in Khed, Baramati, Daund and Indapur during the second phase of the agitation.

Earlier, addressing reporters, Jarange Patil outlined his statewide tour starting from Vashi in Dharashiv on November 15, and concluding in Shevgaon, Ahmednagar district, on November 23. His itinerary spans Solapur, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Raigad, Raigad Fort, Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik, emphasizing the broad scope of his outreach.Sachin Satpute, a Maratha Samaj Movement Committee member, shared details of the Pune meeting's planning during a press conference. The event, expected to draw around one lakh Maratha community members, focuses on the demand for Kunbi certificates and corresponding reservations. Comprehensive arrangements have been assured, encompassing open spaces for stages, accommodation, parking, water supply, mobile sanitation, and on-site health services to cater to the sizable gathering.Jarange-Patil is currently on a tour of certain districts of the state addressing huge public meetings to drum up support for the Maratha quotas and said they will keep quiet till December 24.