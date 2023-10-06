Manoj Jarange Patil to hold public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on 10 October

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil will host a public interaction meeting at the Divisional Sports Complex in the Garkheda area on Tuesday, 10 October at 5 pm. Corner meetings held at various places in the city on Thursday encouraged people to attend the meeting in large numbers.

Manoj Jarange went on an indefinite hunger strike for 17 days at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to draw the government's attention to the demand for reservation for the Maratha community from OBC. Jarange called off his fast after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the hunger strike site and promised to resolve the issue within 40 days. But the chain hunger strike continues.

The Maratha community has been hosting corner meetings in various neighbourhoods in the city for the past four days to raise awareness about Maratha reservation. After the meeting in Jaybhavani Nagar yesterday, meetings took place in Balkrishnanagar, Satara area, and Bambat Nagar today.