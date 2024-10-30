Manoj Jarange Patil's Health Deteriorates: Doctor Confirms Condition Stable After Treatment

Manoj Jarange Patil's health has suddenly deteriorated, and he is currently receiving treatment at Antarwali Sarati. His condition worsened, prompting medical staff to administer saline at the Sarpanch's plantation house near the village. Thankfully, the treating doctor has reported that his condition is now stable.

Jarange experienced a fever since last night and reported feeling weak, leading to the decision to administer treatment this morning. Dr. Chavere has indicated that blood tests have also been conducted for further examination.

Final Meeting Scheduled for October 31

The final meeting originally planned for October 30 has been rescheduled to October 31. This change may be fortuitous, as the scrutiny of applications will take place on October 30, determining which candidates’ applications are accepted or rejected. The official meeting concerning candidatures is set for October 30, where Muslim priests and Buddhist monks are expected to attend.

Manoj Jarange has stated that the finalization of candidates and their respective constituencies will occur after the meeting on October 31.