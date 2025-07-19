Manoj Jarange Plans Massive March To Mumbai on August 29, Vows Not to Leave Until Demands Are Met

Maratha Reservation leader who is fighting for rights of Maratha community Manjo Jaranage will again hold a grand morcha on August 29 at Azad Maidan. This time, Maratha reservation agitator Manoj Jarange Patil warned that he will "not leave Mumbai" unless Maratha reservation is met. Speaking at meeting organized in Chimbli in Khed taluka Jarange said This time, the Mumbai march strategy has been revised. Unlike the previous march via Lonavala, this one will start at Shivneri and proceed to Azad Maidan through Malshej Ghat, Kalyan-Thane-Chembur.

Even after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's mediation during the last agitation in Mumbai, the Maratha community's reservation issue remains unresolved. Manoj Jarange Patil has stated that this time, the march will not be halted by anyone's requests.

After Malshej Ghat, the Maratha community's march will proceed through Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde's constituency. Jarange stated their selfless march chose this route as a nearby road through Kalyan. He added that the Dhangar community, considering themselves united with the Marathas, met Jarange Patil and pledged support for his upcoming movement.

Also Read: Raj Thackeray Reacts Strongly to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's Remarks, Says ‘Dube Dube Ke Marenge’ at Mira-Bhayandar Rally (Watch Video)

Jarange on Unity of Thackeray brothers

If two Thackeray brothers come together, there is no reason for us to feel sick. There is an old saying that "If Mumbai is wanted, then Thackeray is wanted". Regardless of which party, everyone's opinion was that Thackeray should be in Mumbai. But he said that he did not know why he was saying this. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray is talking about Gujarat today. However, he has campaigned for Gujarat in the past.

Meanwhile Jarange has made a serious allegation that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered Sanjay Shirsat to stop the validity of the Maratha caste certificate. The information I have received is true and such a charlatan should be closed. Do not stop the certificate. Otherwise, Jarange has warned Fadnavis that bad times will come.