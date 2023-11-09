Man's body found hanging from tree in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the police discovered the body of a 22-year-old man hanging from a tree, indicating a possible homicide stemming from a family conflict. On Wednesday, locals noticed the body suspended from a tree near the Bhiwandi Road railway station and promptly alerted the authorities, according to an official statement.

There were injuries on the legs of the deceased. A tattoo with the word 'Saddam' was found on one of his arms, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Bharat Kamat said. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the police said, adding that search was on for the accused.