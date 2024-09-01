Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Criticizes Political Maneuvering Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse, Calls for Action

The incident involving the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue has ignited political reactions from various parties. Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange Patil has expressed strong disapproval of the political maneuvering surrounding the event, calling it unfortunate for Maharashtra. He warned that if parties continue to politicize the situation, the public will hold them accountable.

On Saturday night, Jarange Patil visited the Hotel Janki Mangal office in Kumbharmath, and on Sunday morning, he inspected the fallen statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Rajkot, accompanied by a heavy police presence. The visit saw the participation of district leaders and numerous Maratha community members, including Adv. Suhas Sawant, Satish Sawant, Sushant Naik, Archana Ghare Parab, and others.

Jarange Patil described the statue’s collapse as heart-wrenching and demanded a thorough investigation. He emphasized that those responsible should face strict penalties and that future installations of statues should be handled with extra care. He also suggested that legal amendments are needed to prevent similar incidents.

In his remarks, Jarange Patil criticized the political exploitation of the incident, asserting that the public would ultimately judge and hold the parties accountable for their actions. He stressed that Maratha society is supportive of the fishermen and their livelihoods, especially if they face displacement due to port expansion projects. He called for government action to provide employment opportunities for those affected.

Jarange Patil also expressed his personal connection to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stating his duty to inspect and pay respects at the site. During his visit, Rajaratna Ambedkar, President of the Buddhist Society of India, and other Bhimsainik leaders also attended, showing solidarity.