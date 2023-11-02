Maratha body passes resolution to observe 'black Diwali' in Nashik

A Maratha community body in Nashik has decided not to celebrate Diwali and other upcoming festivals till they get the reservation under the OBC category in Maharashtra. The Sakal Maratha Samaj's (SMS) Nashik district unit passed a resolution at a meeting held in Nashik city to observe the upcoming festival of lights as "black Diwali".

The protest by the Maratha community in Maharashtra continues to escalate amid its demand to provide reservation. The agitation has also turned violent with protestors burning houses of MLAs, tyres and also blocking traffic at several places in the state. Amid all these, the all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde adopted a resolution with consensus agreeing on the provision of reservation to the Maratha community, while also noting that a legal route should be taken for the process.

Manoj Jarange-Patil, a local Maratha leader, have been sitting on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village demanding reservations for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. It was only after his health deteriorated on the fourth day of the fast-unto-death agitation, that police intervened in the agitation. Jarange-Patil participated in more than 30 agitations for Maratha quota since 2011. In 2014 he led a huge rally at the Aurangabad divisional headquarters which established his identity as the front leader of the Maratha agitation across the state.