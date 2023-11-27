Maratha outfit member raises slogans near Bhujbal's car over quota agitation

On Monday, a member of a Maratha outfit clandestinely entered a government guest house in Pune, where Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was accommodated. The individual proceeded to chant slogans near the minister's car, urging him not to resist the community's demand for reservation.

The police later whisked away the man, identified as Dhananjay Jadhav, who told reporters that if Bhujbal does not stop opposing the agitation by Marathas for the quota demand, we will make his movement difficult in the state.

Jadhav, who is a member of the Swarajya Sanghatana, reached near Bhujbal's car parked at the Circuit House in Bund Garden area on Monday morning. He said it would not take much time to damage the car but he would not do it. Bhujbal's supporters, who were also present there, raised objection to the man's entry into the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Smartana Patil told PTI that the man reached near Bhujbal's car, which was unoccupied, at the Circuit House and raised slogans.

We are requesting Bhujbal and if he does not stop his opposition to Maratha community's agitation for quota which is led by Manoj Jarange Patil, we will make his movement in the state difficult. I reiterated this by going near his car, he said.

Cabinet Minister Bhujbal has emphasized that the current reservation allocated to the OBCs should not be diminished when extending reservation benefits to the Maratha community. Bhujbal, a notable leader representing the OBCs, has additionally voiced criticism against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for certain remarks made by him in recent statements.