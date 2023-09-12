Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange agrees to break hunger strike, demands action in one month

Manoj Jarange Patil, leading the agitation for Maratha reservation, has agreed to conclude his hunger strike in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Udayan Raje Bhosale.

While he will end his hunger strike, Jarange will maintain his presence at the protest site.

Notably, he has given the government a one-month deadline to address the Maratha community's reservation concerns. A significant Maratha society meeting is slated for October 12 to discuss further actions on this issue.

This is breakng news, more details awaited