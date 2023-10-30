Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on indefinite fast, denies for a health check-up

Maratha community reservation activist Manoj Jarange, engaged in an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Jalna district, has refused to get a health check-up done. Jalna's interim civil surgeon, Dr. Pratap Ghodke, stated on Monday that this decision could potentially affect his vital organs and health indicators.

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agitation intensified after quota activist Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna as part of the second phase of the protest. On his appeal, many villages have banned the entry of political leaders

Dr Ghodke said, District officials and doctors are approaching Jarange after every 2-3 hours. But, every time he has been refused a health check-up and treatment. This might lead to an impact on his vital organs like kidneys and brain. The sugar level may get low and can hamper his electrolytes level.” “We have approached his family doctor as well as other doctors in Antarwali Sarati. Today, the villagers are going to request Jarange to take medical treatment and continue his hunger strike, he added.