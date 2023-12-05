Maratha quota activists show black flags to Chandrashekhar Bawankule

On Tuesday, Maratha quota activists displayed black flags to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Latur city. Following the incident, the police detained 21 members of a Maratha outfit. The episode unfolded while Bawankule was offering respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj around noon.

A group of activists raised slogans demanding quota for Marathas and Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha. 21 activists were detained and taken to various police stations until Bawankule was in Latur district. A tight bandobast was maintained, an official said.

Earlier, Six organizers of a rally led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are now facing an FIR from the police. The case stems from the alleged violation of the permitted time limit for the event. The organizers had previously obtained police permission for Jarange's rally in Kannad city on December 2, with the scheduled duration from 6 pm to 10 pm. However, authorities claim that the rally exceeded the stipulated timeframe, leading to the registration of the First Information Report (FIR).