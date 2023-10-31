Maratha quota agitation: FIR registered after vandalism at BJP MLA Prashant Bamb’s office

Police have registered an FIR against a number of people for vandalising the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the agitation for Maratha reservation, an official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a group of Maratha quota supporters, wielding wooden sticks, carried out the vandalism at Bamb's office in the Gangapur area. They caused damage to window panes and furniture within the office of the legislator from the ruling party.

A case has been registered against seven identified and 10-15 unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 452 (house trespass with intention of causing hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143 and 144 (unlawful assembly), a police release said.